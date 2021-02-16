Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG remained flat at $$268.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,545. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

