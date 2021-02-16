Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.20

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.20 and last traded at $178.20, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.26.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.