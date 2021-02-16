Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $382.02

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $382.02 and last traded at $381.49, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

