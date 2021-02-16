Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.67

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.67 and last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 1810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $22,469,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

