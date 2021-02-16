Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.08. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,497. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $230.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

