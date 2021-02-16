Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. 91,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

