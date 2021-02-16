Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $185.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $97.77 and a 12 month high of $185.24.

