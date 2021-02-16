Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.