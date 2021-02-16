Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $305.54

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $305.54 and last traded at $305.54, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

