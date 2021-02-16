Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.18. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

