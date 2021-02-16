Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $363.08

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $363.08 and last traded at $362.14, with a volume of 50465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $361.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

