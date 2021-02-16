Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.68. 136,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average of $326.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.