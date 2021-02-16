Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884,528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $213,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.61. The company had a trading volume of 108,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

