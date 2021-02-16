Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BND stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 39,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

