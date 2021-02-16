Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lowered by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. 15,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

