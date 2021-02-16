Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.00

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $208.13, with a volume of 32983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

