Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 42.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.