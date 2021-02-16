Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2,108.7% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $651,853.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00011684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00085874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00411109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00183651 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

