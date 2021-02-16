Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.55

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.55 and last traded at $176.37, with a volume of 3305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.12.

VAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

