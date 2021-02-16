Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 2,500 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00.

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,859. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

