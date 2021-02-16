Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 2,500 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00.
Shares of PCVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,859. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.