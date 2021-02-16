Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.78

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 16571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $322,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $355,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.