Veil Trading Down 38.3% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $727,380.66 and $125,405.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,434.16 or 0.99938027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.37 or 0.00489985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00887217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00260295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00100662 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

