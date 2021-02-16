Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0408 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Velas has a market cap of $86.76 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

