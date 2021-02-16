VelocityShares 1x Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VelocityShares 1x Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 433,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 418,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

