VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:VIIX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:VIIX)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $68.49. Approximately 41,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 71,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

