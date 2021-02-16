Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 7,864,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,204,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,801,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

