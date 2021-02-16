Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 423,314 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Veracyte worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

