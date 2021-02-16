Verasity Achieves Market Cap of $10.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00238070 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019144 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

