Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 7.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.45. 2,266,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,308,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERB. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.