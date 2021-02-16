Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective upped by Truist from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,247,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vericel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.