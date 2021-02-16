Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

