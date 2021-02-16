Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.37. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

