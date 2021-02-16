Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 7.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $43.65. 738,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 876,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 3.55.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.