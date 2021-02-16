Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,008 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.