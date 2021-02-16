Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,677 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,714,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $20,331,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 63,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

