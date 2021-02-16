Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,373,000.

FLOT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 697,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

