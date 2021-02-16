Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 196,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

