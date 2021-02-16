Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,022.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 63,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

