Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,488,000 after acquiring an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.