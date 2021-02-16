Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,644 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 146,373 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 938.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,586. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

