Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,154 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 486,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179,890. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.