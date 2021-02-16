Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.5% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 54,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. 193,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

