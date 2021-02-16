Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter.

TAN traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

