Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.27. 1,545,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.