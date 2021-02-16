Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

