Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,311 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 679,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

