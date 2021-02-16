Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,529 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $1,554,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,484,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,349. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 52,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

