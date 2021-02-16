Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

