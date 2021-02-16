Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

