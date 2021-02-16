Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 269,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 304,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

